Four Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been freed during a “high-risk complex mission” conducted by Israeli Special Forces deep inside Gaza.

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40 were rescued on Saturday in a “precise intelligence” daylight raid on two separate buildings in Gaza, Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said in a video posted on IDF official Xhandle.

The hostages were rescued after 246 days in Hamas captivity. They were kidnapped at the venue of a music festival on 7 October 2023, Mr Hagari said.

“They are back home in Israel, they are alive, and they are well. They will undergo a medical examination and will soon be reunited with their families at the hospital.”

Mr Hagari, who said the mission was based on “precise intelligence” attributed its success to weeks of preparation and intensive training the Israeli Special Forces underwent.

“They risked their lives to save the lives of our hostages, this is what we do in Israel.

“While we are happy that our four hostages are home, we will not lose sight that 120 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza – men, women, children.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“When we say that we will do everything to bring our hostages back home, we mean it. We would not stop fighting for their freedom. Any other decent country in the world would do the same,” Mr Hagari, a Rear admiral, said.

Mr Hagari said none of the special forces members was hurt but did not give figures on the casualty recorded by the Palestinians in Gaza.

BBC reported that dozens of people have been killed and others injured in the area where the IDF conducted the operation with images and footage indicating significant numbers of Palestinian casualties.

Staff at the Al-Aqsa hospital are struggling to attend to casualties, according to the BBC.

120 hostages still in Hamas captivity

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu commended the Israeli forces for conducting the operation “creatively and bravely.”

“We will not let up until we complete the mission and return home all the hostages both those alive and dead,” the prime minister said.

The hostages families described the rescue of four of their relatives as a “miraculous triumph” and commended the IDF for the “heroic operation”

The families reminded the Israeli government of its commitment to bring back all the 120 hostages held by Hamas – the living for rehabilitation and the slain for burial.

In his reaction to the operation, Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh said Israel could not force its choice on them, adding that it would not agree to a ceasefire deal unless it achieved security for Palestinians, according to BBC.

About 1200 Israeli were killed with 251 taken hostage on 7 October last year when Hamas attacked the Nova music festival in Southern Israel.

On Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said the death toll of Palestinians is at 36, 801, including children.

Both sides — Israel and Hamas — last November agreed on a deal that saw the release of 105 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

