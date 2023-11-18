At least five countries, including two in Africa, have written to the International Criminal Court (ICC), asking it to investigate alleged war crimes committed in Palestine in the past few weeks.

The countries include South Africa, Djibouti, Bangladesh, Bolivia, and Comoros.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, confirmed receipt of the letter on Friday.

He said the ICC was already investigating war crimes that may have been committed in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 2014.

“My Office confirms that it is presently conducting an investigation into the Situation in the State of Palestine. This investigation, commenced on 3 March 2021, encompasses conduct that may amount to Rome Statute crimes committed since 13 June 2014 in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” he said.

Mr Khan stated that the investigation, which is ongoing, extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the conflict resurged on 7 October.

“In accordance with the Rome Statute, my Office has jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of a State Party and with respect to the nationals of States Parties,” he said.

He added that his office has also put in place a dedicated unified team to advance the investigation “in relation to the Situation in the State of Palestine.”

He said the team is collecting, preserving and analysing information and communications from key stakeholders in relation to relevant incidents, urging stakeholders to contact his office to provide relevant information.

The ICC Prosecutor also called on countries party to the Rome Statute to provide the court with the tools it needs to effectively fulfil its mandate across situations.

The renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which started with Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October, has led to the death of at least 11,000 persons, most of them Palestinian civilians including women and children. Thousands have also been reported missing.

Last month, Rights group Amnesty International (AI), accused Israel of perpetrating war crimes in its attacks on Gaza.

AI said it documented unlawful Israeli attacks, including indiscriminate attacks, that have caused mass civilian casualties.

The group added that the Israeli forces have shown brazen disregard for civilian lives, killing civilians on a mass scale and destroying essential infrastructure, as well as placing restrictions on essential items like food, fuel, electricity and water.

“In each of these cases, Israeli attacks violated international humanitarian law, including by failing to take feasible precautions to spare civilians, or by carrying out indiscriminate attacks that failed to distinguish between civilians and military objectives, or by carrying out attacks that may have been directed against civilian objects,” it said.

The casualties in Gaza have crossed 11,240, including 4,630 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

