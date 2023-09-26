The Saudi Arabian embassy in Nigeria, on Monday, celebrated the kingdom’s 93rd National Day.

The event held in Abuja was “attended by government officials, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Abuja as well as businessmen among others,” according to a statement by the Press Attache of the embassy, Mohammed Alsahabi.

In his speech on this occasion, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ebraheem Alghamdi, highlighted that the Kingdom is celebrating 93 years of unifying parts of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud – May Allah rest his soul- under one strong entity built on tolerant Islamic creed in which equality, justice and confidence prevail, and as the first fixed-line model in the modern era of Middle East.

The Kingdom’s ambassador also described the historic relations between the Kingdom and Nigeria as firm and growing since the inception of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1961. Wishing the best of luck and success to President Bola Tinubu, the Ambassador also disclosed that more than 200,000 Nigerian pilgrims, mu’tamir and visitors visited the Kingdom last year, and the Kingdom has given more than 200 scholarships to Nigerian students to study in different Kingdom’s universities. He added that the trade volume between the two countries is more than $600 million.

On humanitarian aid to the Nigerian people. The Kingdom’s Ambassador disclosed that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – May Allah protect him – has given directives to execute the Nur-Saudi Voluntary Campaign in Nigeria, which will be implemented in stages; the first stage had been executed which targeted combatting blindness and its causes, while a number of open-heart and urology surgeries had been performed as well. The Ambassador congratulated the parent of the Nigerian conjoined twins who were successfully separated in the Kingdom last May, in surgery no 56 performed by the Kingdom in separating conjoined twins from across the world.

In conclusion, the Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to the brotherly and friendly countries among which is the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for its support of the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which coincided with the targeted date of the Saudi Vision 2030.

