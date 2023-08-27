Russian investigators on Sunday said genetic tests have confirmed that Wagner mercenary group’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was among the ten people killed in a plane crash on Wednesday

Since the plane crash, there has been uncertainty as to whether Mr Prigozhin was in the aircraft.

Russia’s aviation agency published the names of all ten people, including Mr Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, cofounder of the Wagner group.

The aircraft (a private jet) crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed,” Alarabiya quoted Russia’s Investigative Committee saying in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to their results, the identities of all ten dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” it said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities have yet to comment.

In an indirect confirmation of Mr Prigozhin’s death, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the former boss of the deceased described him as a “talented man.”

“He was a man of a complicated fate. He made some serious mistakes in his life, but he also achieved the needed results – both for himself and, when I asked him to, for the common cause,” Mr Putin added.

Before his demise, Mr Prigozhin in June led a short-lived rebellion against Russia’s army, an act Russia’s Vladimir Putin described as a betrayal and a stab in the back.

Although Wagner’s troops marched into Russia to challenge the Russian army, they withdrew after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, mediated.

Most of the Wagner forces then withdrew into Belarus, where they began training the army there.

Mr Putin promised that Russia’s response to the threat posed by the Wagner group would be brutal.

Wagner, a private military company accused of human rights abuses, is financed and controlled by the Russian state and is active in some African countries like Mali and Burkina Faso.

