The Swedish foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, expressed regret over the recent attack on the Quran in Stockholm, local media reported.
During a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, Mr Billstrom expressed Sweden’s regret over the desecration of the Quran and its insult to Islamic beliefs and symbols.
Mr Bou Habib welcomed the position and encouraged Sweden to take additional “practical” steps to reduce feelings of growing hatred and Islamophobia.
On Thursday, an Iraqi refugee, who burned a copy of the Quran in June, stomped on the holy book during a demonstration in the Swedish capital.
(Xinhua/NAN)
