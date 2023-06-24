About 3.4 million Sierra Leoneans are eligible to vote in the general elections scheduled for today amid growing concerns about political violence and peaceful conduct of elections in the West African country.

With an estimated 8.4 million people, Sierra Leone is a tropical country on the West African coast bordered by the Atlantic Ocean in the south-west, by Liberia in the south-east, and surrounded by Guinea in the north and north-east.

In Saturday’s election, 59-year-old incumbent President Julius Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is seeking a second and final term in what promises to be a straight contest between him and Samura Kamara, 72, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC). However, apart from Mr Kamara, twelve other candidates are challenging Mr Bio in the presidential contest.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters will also elect members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country’s civil war, 21 years ago.

According to the electoral provisions, if no presidential candidate secures 55 per cent of valid votes cast in the first ballot, the top two candidates will slug it out in a run-off two weeks after the announcement of the first-round result.

“It promises to be a very tight contest and we might have a run-off,” Amos Davies, a cloth seller, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday afternoon in Freetown, the country’s capital city.

In 2018, Mr Bio edged out Mr Kamara in a run-off after both men polled 51.8 per cent and 48 per cent of the total votes, respectively. Mr Kamara, an economist who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone between 2012 and 2017, was backed by the then-incumbent president, Ernest Koroma.

In this year’s elections, citizens have raised concerns about the state of the economy, health services, infrastructure, and public education system.

Economic Woes

As they go to the polls Saturday, multiple interviews with Sierra Leonean residents showed that economic issues are top of the minds of many voters. Around 52.4 per cent of registered voters, or 1.78 million people, are aged between 18 and 35 years old, according to the electoral commission. With high unemployment and inflation rates, young people are eager to vote and change the economic fortune of the country, said Musa Mansaray, a resident who sells phone appliances around Tower Hill in Freetown.

“Many young people are not satisfied with the president’s handling of the economy,” he said.

Mr Mansaray told PREMIUM TIMES that in search of greener pasture, he travelled to Turkey in 2019 but was deported afterwards, shortly before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Although originally from Makeni, one of the biggest towns in the northern district, he now lives in Freetown hoping for another opportunity to travel out of the country and, according to him, “live a better life” outside Africa.

“The economy is bad; we change ordinary $100 for more than 2 million Leones… it’s even worse now,” he said, sounding frustrated.

In July 2022, Sierra Leone introduced a new set of banknotes by stripping three zeros off the leone in a bid to restore confidence in the local unit. The Bank of Sierra Leone argued that the public’s purchasing power would not be affected by the change.

Shortly afterwards, the government imposed a nationwide curfew after tension over rising food prices and the general cost of living led to clashes between protesters and police in August, with at least 16 civilians killed and many more injured in the melee.

In many parts of Sierra Leone, businesses are struggling to survive, as sky-high inflation and a harsh business environment amid weak currency take their toll on operations. In April, the government announced that inflation hit 43 per cent, up from a high of 41 per cent in March.

Experts believe the actual figure is quite worse than the government would admit.

“#SierraLeone is in the tank. On June 23rd, I measured inflation in SLE at a stunning 75%/yr, almost 2x the bogus official rate of 43.05%/yr,” Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, tweeted on Friday.

Mr Hanke, who is also a senior fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, California, noted that “Sky-high inflation might be Pres. Maada Bio’s ACHILLES HEEL in tomorrow’s presidential election.”

Mr Kamara, who once served as Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2009 and as Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, campaigned against Mr Bio citing the country’s economic woes.

“We his (Kamara’s) supporters believe he will handle the economy better,” Jalloh Mohamed, an APC stalwart, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Other Concerns

Although the electioneering campaigns have been fairly peaceful, there have been concerns about political violence in recent days.

Mr Kamara, who is facing corruption charges and has denied wrongdoing, recently alleged that his party office was set on fire in the southern city of Bo, while his convoy came under attack in another town. On the other hand, the SLPP also raised the alarm over attacks on its supporters in Pujehun and the northern districts, where the APC is considered strong.

On Wednesday, reports said police officers fired rubber bullets and teargas at supporters of the APC during a protest in Freetown. The opposition party members were calling for the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed Konneh, to step down amid allegations of electoral fraud.

Last week, the APC leader and presidential candidate, Mr Kamara, demanded the resignation of the electoral commission chief ahead of the presidential election.

“The SLPP’s intention, its goal, prime objective, is not to conduct free, fair, non-violent, and credible elections. Therefore, following, the APC will demand Mr Mohamed Konneh and all electoral commissioners to resign forthwith, to be replaced, to be replaced, by an independent, internationally accredited team of electoral commissioners,” Mr Kamara had said.

But normalcy has since returned to the city.

At the electoral commission’s office in Freetown, PREMIUM TIMES observed the presence of security operatives as residents moved about peacefully Friday afternoon.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the SLPP secretariat around Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown Friday afternoon, supporters were seen moving around and strategising ahead of the polls. They were mostly in green-coloured t-shirts branded with the images of Mr Bio and several other contestants of the party.

At the APC secretariat, this newspaper observed that hundreds of supporters wearing red t-shirts and caps moved across the road dancing and singing, as motorists and commuters moved slowly through the middle of the road.

International observers are keen to see the country go through a peaceful election and transition period partly because of its conflict-riddled past, Kamara Jalloh, a commercial motorcyclist at the Aberdeen Roundabout in Freetown, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The foreigners want peace; we also want peace. We don’t want another war,” he said.

Spectre of War

Between 1991 and 2002, an armed conflict engulfed the West African country. The civil war, which began on 23 March 1991, became full-blown when the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) under Foday Sanko with the support of Liberian rebel leader Charles Taylor and his group, the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NFPL), attempted to overthrow the government of Sierra Leonean President Joseph Momah.

Considered one of the bloodiest civil wars in Africa, over fifty thousand people died and half a million were displaced in a nation of four million people.

Amid the tension generated by the tense pre-election atmosphere and disturbing rhetoric of the last few weeks, the Commonwealth Observer Group earlier in the week urged all citizens in Sierra Leone to do their part to ensure that a peaceful and credible process takes place during elections on 24 June.

At a press conference held during the week, the Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, warned against divisive and hateful rhetoric.

“The eyes of more than 2.5 billion people of the Commonwealth – more than 60% of whom are young people under the age of 30 – will be upon Sierra Leone. Watching, in solidarity and in hope,” the COG chair said.

“The peaceful and prosperous future of the nation lies in your hands. And in that future, violence, division and hate cannot play a part. The hard lessons that history has taught us through the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods – we cannot afford to repeat.”

Mr Bio, in a message posted on his Twitter handle Friday, also called for peaceful conduct ahead of the polls.

“Democracy thrives when every citizen can exercise their right to vote freely and without fear. As President of the Republic, I remain committed to #peace, #unity, love for our nation, and the importance of peaceful and inclusive #elections,” he said in a video posted via his official Twitter account.

“I urge all Sierra Leoneans, Political Parties and their supporters to embrace peace throughout the General Elections period.”

