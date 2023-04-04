Finland on Tuesday officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to become its 31st member.

Following several months of expressed intentions and lobbying to join the US-led security alliance alongside Sweden, Finland’s membership was confirmed during a formal ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Finland President Sauli Niinistö in an official statement said “Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins.”

He noted that Finland is maximising its security like every other country, adding that its NATO membership strengthens its international position and room for manoeuvre.

Finland’s acceptance into the US-led security alliance is a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had, before invading Ukraine, demanded the bloc refrain from further expansion.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war propelled Finland and Sweden to move from their neutral stance to seeking protection within NATO although Sweden’s access is being delayed by Turkey and Hungary.

The Finnish president in his statement noted that Finland’s membership is not complete without that of Sweden.

“The persistent efforts for a rapid Swedish membership continue. Similarly, close cooperation continues to build common security and defence across the Nordic region,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday tweeted, “This is an historic week. Tomorrow we will welcome #Finland 🇫🇮 as the 31st member of #NATO, making Finland safer & NATO stronger.”

NATO is also marking its 74th anniversary today.

Russia has warned that further NATO expansion will not bring more stability to Europe, and on Monday said it would scale up forces near Finland if the alliance sent any troops or equipment to the new member country, CNN reported.

“We will strengthen our military capabilities in the west and northwest if NATO members deploy forces and equipment on Finnish territory,” CNN quoted Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as telling Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

In what may be interpreted as addressing Russia, Mr Niinistö clarified that Finland’s membership is not targeted at anyone nor does it change the foundations or objectives of Finland’s foreign and security policy.

“Finland is a stable and predictable Nordic country that seeks peaceful resolution of disputes. The principles and values that are important to Finland will continue to guide our foreign policy also in the future,” he added.

