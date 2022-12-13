A Ukraine missile has reportedly killed members of the Russian Wagner Group Luhansk’s exiled Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

The mercenaries were staying in a hotel in Kadiivka, a town in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, Mr Haidai said in an interview with Ukrainian television on Sunday.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, photos posted on Telegram channels showed a building largely reduced to rubble.

“They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located,” Al Jazeera quoted Mr Haidai as saying, adding that “a huge number of those who were there died.”

Although he did not give casualty figures, he said those who survived the attack faced inadequate medical services.

“I am sure that at least 50 percent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care,” Al Jazeera quoted him as saying. “This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment.”

Mr Haidai has previously reported strikes by Ukrainian forces on other targets in the Luhansk region, including on the Wagner headquarters in the town of Popasna in August.

Russia’s defence ministry has yet to comment on this development.

“A section of Ukrainian media quoted local officials as saying the hotel had been closed for some time, while Russian state news agency TASS said on its Telegram channel that a hotel in Stakhanov – the Russian name for Kadiivka – was destroyed by a Ukrainian HIMARS missile attack and rescue workers were clearing rubble, according to a local official,” Al Jazeera is reporting.

The Wagner Group is a brutal fighting force of mercenaries with the goal of furthering Russia’s military interests around the world.

It currently operates in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, and Mali and has been accused of several human rights violations, including torture and extra judicial killings.

The group is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In November, it opened its first official headquarters in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The European Union has accused Wagner, whose members are mostly former service personnel, of human rights abuses and the United States and EU have sanctioned its leader, Mr Prigozhin over his role in the group.

In 2021, the EU said the Wagner Group was responsible for abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

On Sunday, the body of 23-year-old Zambian student Lemekani Nyirenda, who died while fighting for Wagner in Ukraine, arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in the capital, Lusaka.

Mr Nyirenda was studying nuclear engineering in Russia when he was convicted of drug offences in April 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

He was later pardoned through a special amnesty on the condition that he participated in the war in Ukraine and was killed while fighting.

In November, Wagner chief Prigozhin admitted he recruited Mr Nyirenda from prison, claiming the Zambian willingly went to fight against Ukraine.

Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo said Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov told him by telephone that Mr Nyirenda was pardoned on August 23, 2022, to allow him to join the military.

“We were informed that Russia allows for prisoners to be provided an opportunity for pardon in exchange for participation in the special military operation,” Al Jazeera quoted Kakubo as saying.

According to the deceased father, his son had been serving a nine-year jail sentence on the outskirts of Moscow for a drug offence when he was “conscripted” to fight.

Russia has also informed Zambia that money owed to Mr Nyirenda by Wagner, together with all the documentation relating to his amnesty, recruitment and death, would be handed to a Zambian representative who would accompany the body, the minister said.

Mr Kakubo said Zambia will work to ensure that nothing like this happens again to a Zambian studying in Russia and that there are no other Zambians in Russian prisons.

