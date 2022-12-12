The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) on Friday called for a rejig in the operations of Nigeria’s foreign services.

The confraternity made this call in its report titled ‘State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates’ which was launched in Abuja.

The report highlights the importance of appointing capable persons as heads of mission as well as regular training for staff members. This in turn impacts on the prestige of Nigeria and how it is perceived by the world.

NAS National President Abiola Owoaje said the report is not interested in blame games rather, “our intervention with the publication of this report is to stimulate appropriate conversations at the highest levels of government that would turn around the situation of Nigerian Diplomatic Missions.”

This report is part of the group’s #OurVotesCount initiative whose objective is to raise citizens’ awareness of the enormous powers at their disposal to influence the priority of the government. It is a citizen education initiative, conceived to deepen democratic ideals through citizens’ action in holding political leaders accountable.

The report

Over the years, Nigerians have complained about the kinds of treatment received from Nigerian missions abroad including insensitivity when they are in trouble.

It found that the general perception is that Nigerian missions abroad are not living up to the expectations of Nigerians and foreigners who use the services they provide.

The study also highlighted some factors hindering optimal service delivery at the embassies to include, inadequate budgetary provision, corruption, low competence among Nigerian diplomatic staff, inadequate staff strength.

Politicisation of foreign service, appointment of non-professional or political diplomats and lack of synergy between the diplomatic missions and the headquarters were noted.

It also found that embassy staff show some apathetic attitude towards the plights of Nigerians.

Although limited, “there are instances where embassy staff were reported to have been very professional, friendly and courteous.”

The survey involved site visitation to embassies and consulates, desktop review and analysis of 358 respondents.

Services received at the embassies

About 58 per cent of the respondents said they were dissatisfied with the services they received from the embassies, 20 per cent indicated they were satisfied while 22 percent were neutral in their response.

One in every five respondents said they were satisfied with the attitude of diplomatic staff, 56 per cent were dissatisfied and 25 per cent remained neutral.

Corruption

A lesser percentage of respondents (31 percent) indicated they have had to pay unofficial fees for various services offered by the embassies while 67 percent have not paid any of such fees.

According to the report, the payment includes payments for expediting passport renewal, securing an appointment, payment to an agent or Nigerian association to facilitate service, and making photocopies at the embassy.

“Notwithstanding the large number that did not pay non-official fees, 81 percent of respondents were not happy with their interactions with the embassy compared with 19 percent that were satisfied,” the report said.

Other findings

Most of the respondents noted that the physical appearance of the embassies and consulates were not befitting for a Nigerian embassy.

Also, “a very large number of respondents also complained about the poor state of the website of many of the embassies and consulates.” As a result, many services that ought to be rendered online have to be done in person thereby putting pressure on already weak facilities.

Recommendations

The report recommended the establishment of a special trust fund for acquisition, equipment, and maintenance of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates, with at least 20 per cent of revenues generated from consular services domiciled in it.

This, it noted, will help reduce over dependence on the annual national budget.

Increment in budgetary allocation towards acquisition of befitting Embassies and Consulate buildings and maintenance of existing infrastructure in Nigeria’s foreign missions is imperative and timely, it added.

Removal of the quota system in the employment of Embassy and Consulate staff. Employment in this area should be strictly based on merit.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Ministry should develop an employment policy that targets more Nigerians already living in the various receiving countries, with a view to reducing cost of relocation and other inconveniences associated with employing Embassy and Consulate staff from home.

It also recommended digitisation of consular services to eradicate unnecessary delays, inefficient appointments scheduling and outdated queuing procedures occasioned by analogue procedures.

Create a robust and effective database with the aim of eliminating delays associated with continuous requirement of biometric data for every renewal.

Provide regular training for Embassy and Consular staff with strong emphasis on customer service, use of digital services, effective communication and general work ethics.

