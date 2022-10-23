China’s President, Xi Jinping, on Sunday, secured a third term as leader of the Asian country.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elected Mr Jinping as its general secretary for another historic five-year term

Before now, President could only run for two consecutive five-year terms only.

All things being equal, he is set to be elected president at the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress in March 2023.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Mr Jinping said the world needed China and vice versa.

“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China,” Al Arabiya quoted Mr Jinping as saying.

“After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles — rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” he added.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia while congratulating Mr Jinping said his election is a confirmation of his high political authority and the unity of the Communist party.

“It would be a pleasure for me to carry on our constructive dialogue and close joint work to develop the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic alliance between our two states,” Mr Putin said.

ALSO READ: China jails businessman who criticised President Xi Jinping

China has been a major supporter and ally of Russia especially since the war in Ukraine broke out.

It has stood by Russia through the various sanctions by western countries – Ukraine’s ally- and has continued to vote against resolutions at the UN seeking to condemn Russia.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, according to state news agency KCNA, sent a congratulatory letter to Mr Jinping on his re-election as China’s leader.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.