The Kenyan Supreme Court on Monday, 5 September, dismissed the petitions challenging the result of the 9 August election which saw William Ruto, incumbent vice president of Kenya, emerge as the president-elect.

By this ruling, the court upheld the election of Mr Ruto as the next president of Kenya.

The ruling came three days after arguments were heard from lawyers representing the two main candidates and rival camps of election commissioners.

There were seven petitions with regards to the presidential election which the court consolidated into one petition as they all sought the same thing, Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ruto’s main challenger, Raila Odinga, questioned the Supreme Court’d ruling but accepted the verdict.

