The Kenyan Supreme Court on Monday, 5 September, dismissed the petitions challenging the result of the 9 August election which saw William Ruto, incumbent vice president of Kenya, emerge as the president-elect.
By this ruling, the court upheld the election of Mr Ruto as the next president of Kenya.
The ruling came three days after arguments were heard from lawyers representing the two main candidates and rival camps of election commissioners.
READ ALSO: Kenya Decides: Raila Odinga’s running mate reacts to Supreme Court ruling
There were seven petitions with regards to the presidential election which the court consolidated into one petition as they all sought the same thing, Chief Justice Martha Koome said.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ruto’s main challenger, Raila Odinga, questioned the Supreme Court’d ruling but accepted the verdict.
Download the court ruling here.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999