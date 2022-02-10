A landslide caused by heavy rains has killed at least 14 people in central Colombia, authorities have said.

About 35 people have also reportedly sustained injuries and are now receiving medical care in the hospital after several homes were submerged in the Dosquebradas municipality, Risaralda Province, on Tuesday, the BBC has reported.

The displaced residents have been relocated to a safer area.

Meanwhile, officials said Colombia’s disaster management rescue teams are currently searching in the sludge for more survivors, the paper added.

There are fears that the death toll could rise.

Colombia often experiences landslides due to its mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and informally constructed houses.

In 2019, more than 28 people were killed in a landslide that hit the South-western Cauca province.

Two years earlier, more than 320 people were killed during another landslide in Mocoa, south of Putumayo province.