Indian defence chief, Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash that occurred Wednesday morning, Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet.

Also, Mr Rawats’s wife, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the helicopter, also died in the accident.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” Indian air force tweeted.

The defence chief was on an official assignment when the accident occurred.

“Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today,” the country’s air force tweeted.

There was only one survivor from the crash, Varun Singh, and he was said to be receiving treatment at a hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu, a Southern Indian State, Wednesday morning.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the air force tweeted.

The air force did not provide any detail on the cause of the crash.