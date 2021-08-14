ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of firefighters in Greece remain on alert even though the wildfires that have devastated the country in recent weeks are under control and largely extinguished.

The fire danger in large parts of the country is still “high” to “very high,” according to Greek Civil Defence.

Strong winds are of major concern, as they can turn a small flame into a large forest fire.

According to the Greek fire brigade, 51 forest fires broke out between Friday and Saturday morning.

The seriously affected areas in the north of Athens, the island of Euboea and the Peloponnese peninsula, are especially of concern.

The regions are also being monitored from the air, says the fire brigade.

(NAN)