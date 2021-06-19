ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has passed a non-binding resolution calling for an end to arms deliveries to violence-ridden Myanmar.

The 193-member body voted with a large majority in favour of the resolution, which also condemned the February 1 military coup and called for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners.

The declaration was supported by 119 countries, while 36, including China and Russia, abstained.

Only Belarus voted against it while the remaining countries did not cast a vote.

The UN Security Council (UNSC), whose resolutions are binding unlike the general assembly’s, has not been able to agree on a resolution since the coup.

It has, instead, been issuing statements condemning the violence, among other things.

China, Russia, the United States, France, and Britain have a veto which can block any decision and often grinds things to a halt in the 15-member UNSC, but have no veto in the general assembly.

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the coup – as she was for years under the previous military dictatorship.

The judiciary has charged her with half a dozen offences, including violating foreign trade laws, violating coronavirus measures, inciting sedition, and corruption.

It is suspected that the junta wants to use the proceedings to keep the popular ex-head of government out of politics permanently.

Myanmar has been plunged into chaos and violence since the coup.

The military suppresses all resistance with brutal force.

According to estimates by the prisoners’ aid organisation, AAPP, at least 858 people have been killed.

Almost 6,000 have been arrested.

(NAN)