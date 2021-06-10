ADVERTISEMENT

The Somali National Army (SNA) said on Thursday that its forces killed 19 al-Shabab fighters in Deynunay village, about 25 km from Baidoa town in the southern part of the country.

The military said its forces also burnt two vehicles belonging to the terrorist group after inflicting heavy casualties on the fighters in an attack which took place on Wednesday.

“Somali National Army killed 19 members of the terrorist group and burned two vehicles after al-Shabab attempted to attack the army base in Deynunay, near Baidoa town on Wednesday,” SNA said in a statement.

The army said its forces had thwarted an attack by al-Shabab terrorists and also took over areas from terrorists that have been harassing civilians in the region.

It said the terrorists had tried to attack the military base in Deynunay but were repulsed by the SNA forces.

The militant group has been engaging the government forces in near-daily attacks in its bid to overthrow the Western-backed government.

But the Somali and partner forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

(NAN)