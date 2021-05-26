ADVERTISEMENT

More than one million people in China are killed by smoking-related diseases each year.

The number will double by 2030 should the current smoking trend continue, warned a report on Wednesday.

The report, jointly released by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) China Representative Office at a press conference, has highlighted China’s smoking situation and its negative effects.

It pointed out that there were currently more than 300 million cigarette smokers in the country.

About 26.6 per cent of Chinese people aged 15 and above are smokers.

Of this age group, more than half of men smoke cigarettes, it added.

The report was released ahead of the 34th ‘World No Tobacco Day’, which falls on May 31.

(NAN)