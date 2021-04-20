ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan on Monday reported its highest count of coronavirus patients in critical condition to date and said oxygen supply capacity in the country was under stress amid a third wave of the pandemic.

“Critical care patients now above 4,500, which is 30 per cent higher than peak in June last year.

“Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress,” said Asad Umar, head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body responsible for the country’s response to the pandemic.

Authorities have put virus hotspots under lockdown, banned public gatherings including marriages, shut down educational institutions and made face masks mandatory.

Meanwhile, implementation had been problematic in the country throughout the pandemic.

“The situation is going out of control and the government should impose strict restrictions to curb rising number of new infections,” Qaiser Sajjad, secretary-general for the Pakistan Medical Association, told dpa.

On Monday, 5,152 new infections and 73 related deaths were reported by the Health Ministry. Pakistan has so far recorded 761,437 cases and 16,316 deaths in total.

(NAN)