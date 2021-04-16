ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of the same family were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shah Wali Kot district late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police chief Jamal Barakzai said.

The police said the victims were two children, a woman and a man, who were residents of the district.

Provincial councillor Sayed Ahmad Sillab also confirmed the incident.

No group took responsibility for the incident. However, Taliban militants regularly plant explosives to target security forces, which more often result in civilian casualties.

The conflict across Afghanistan has left 573 civilians dead and another 1,210 wounded in the first three months of this year, a 29-per-cent increase compared to the same period in 2020, according to the UN’s Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Of particular concern is a 37 per cent increase in the number of female civilians and a 23-per cent increase in children killed and wounded in the first quarter.

(NAN)