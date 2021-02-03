ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned social media comments by international celebrities on ongoing farmers’ protests, saying that vested interest groups were trying to mobilise support against the government.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,’’ the ministry said.

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others is neither accurate nor responsible.’’

Popstar Rihanna, environment activist Greta Thunberg and lawmakers from the United States and Britain were among those who put out Twitter posts in support of the protesting farmers.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the Indian capital since the end of November over a set of new farm laws.

The protesting farmers said the laws will leave them to the mercy of big corporations and want them repealed.

The government said the laws will modernise the farming sector and increase farm incomes.

A forum of farmers’ unions said the government had disconnected electricity and water supplies, suspended the internet and social media accounts and removed mobile toilets at the protest sites.

The police have been fortifying barricades and digging trenches on the highways to stop protesters from entering the capital after a group resorted to violence and vandalism on January 26.

