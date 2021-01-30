ADVERTISEMENT
A Cuban military helicopter crashed in eastern Cuba on Friday, killing all five people on board, the authorities said.
The helicopter crashed against a hill after leaving eastern Holguin province for the neighboring Guantanamo province, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said in a brief statement, cited by state media.
The ministry has launched an investigation into the crash.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post