Many Pakistanis do not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey that came out on Thursday, as authorities announced a roll-out plan from next week.

In the Gallup Pakistan survey, 49 per cent of respondents said they would opt out of the jab, as they considered the coronavirus threat to be exaggerated.

Gallup shared the outcome as the government announced nearly half a million health workers would start getting the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from next week.

China last week said it would donate half a million doses of the vaccine by this Sunday.

The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also approved the vaccine by European manufacturer AstraZeneca and the Russian Product Sputnik V.

Only 38 per cent of Pakistanis surveyed said they would take the vaccine.

The survey reflects similar doubts that have hindered the country’s fight against polio, which has been stamped out from the rest of the world, but is still prevalent in Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

“I think my family doesn’t need a vaccine for coronavirus. I haven’t seen many people getting infected,” said Rizma Bibi, a mother from the northern town of Mansehra, who works delivering polio vaccine jabs.

Mian Asif, a businessman from the north-western city of Peshawar, was convinced vaccines provide a safeguard against COVID-19, but said would not opt for the Chinese one.

More than half a million people have been infected by the pandemic in Pakistan so far, with around 11, 000 deaths.

(dpa/NAN)