Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted his resignation and that of his government.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the prime minister submitted the resignation letter to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday.

The prime minister had met on Tuesday with the deputy prime minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the ministers.

Mr Hamad Jaber Al-Ali tendered resignation of all the cabinet members “in light of current developments regarding the relations between the National Assembly and the government, and what the national interest may warrant,” KUNA said.

(Xinhua/NAN)