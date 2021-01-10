ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

Mr Pence had refused to be blackmailed by President Donald Trump who wanted him to reject the congressional certification of the electoral victory of Mr Biden in the November 2020 election.

Mr Pence, as Senate President, presided over the senate certification of the electoral college votes that handed Mr Biden victory over Mr Trump.

The congressional certification came much more later after the Capitol Building had been secured by security operatives following a mob of Trump supporters who had earlier invaded the Capitol to prevent the lawmakers from sitting.

In the ensuing violence that followed the invasion, four people died with several injured including police personnel.

To prevent a further escalation of the crisis, a curfew was declared by the local police chief. Several of the perpetrators of the violence were also arrested.

For inciting his supporters to invade the Capitol, Facebook and Twitter have suspended the accounts of Mr Trump indefinitely.

His Instagram account was also blocked permanently.

On Friday, Mr Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on January 20 after he had grudgingly said he would allow a smooth transition of power to Mr Biden.

There are indications that lawmakers of the Democratic Party are also considering impeaching Mr Trump for the second time before the expiration of his tenure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly said to be eager to have Mr Trump impeached again.

Several world leaders condemned the invasion of the Capitol, American equivalent of Nigeria’s National Assembly.