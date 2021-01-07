ADVERTISEMENT

A former Chief of Staff to the United States of America President, Donald Trump, has resigned his diplomatic position to protest the Capitol breach.

Before his appointment as the country’s Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, briefly served as the White House acting Chief of Staff.

He disclosed his resignation from the position in an interview with CNBC on Thursday over the unprecedented breach of the country’s legislative headquarters by mobs loyal to Mr Trump.

“I have discussed it with my family. I called Pompeo last night that I will be resigning my position as Special Envoy. It is a small job, a part-time gig but it is all I got in this administration.

“I can’t stay here, it is nothing, it doesn’t affect the transition process but is all I got and it is something I enjoy doing. I just can’t do it and I won’t be surprised seeing more of my friends resigning over the course in the next 24 hours. It is completely understandable if they did,” he said, joining the growing list of government officials who have resigned in the last 24 hours.

Mr Mulvaney’s resignation came after the Chief of Staff to the U.S first lady, Stephanie Grisham and the White House social secretary, Anna Niceta, tendered their resignations in protest to the historic breach.

He, however, expressed concerns over others who have decided to stay “because of their concerns that the president might put some of them in a position that could worsen the situation.”