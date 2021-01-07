ADVERTISEMENT

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has blamed the Capitol violence on lies and provocations from the highest level of authority in the U.S.

“The scenes we saw are the result of lies and more lies of division and contempt for democracy, of hate and rabble-rousing, including at the highest level,” he said in an address to the nation.

Mr Steinmeier called Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. parliament, which left four people dead, a turning point in the American history and an attack on liberal Democracy.

Hundreds of protesters supporting outgoing Republican President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a session that eventually saw lawmakers certify Democrat Joe Biden’s college vote victory with 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

The lawmakers later reconvened after the Capitol Building had been secured to certify the electoral victory of the President-elect, Joe Biden.

(Sputnik/NAN)