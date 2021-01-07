ADVERTISEMENT
The U.S. Congress has certified the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
The certification, a constitutional requirement, was done hours after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to prevent the lawmakers from certifying the election.
At least four people have been reported dead from the ensuing violence at the Capitol building which has been condemned by Mr Biden and other American and world leaders.
Details later…
