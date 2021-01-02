ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s biggest teaching union has directed that all schools in England should remain closed for two more weeks, after the Christmas holiday due to the rising COVID-19 infections.

British media reported Saturday that the head of the National Education Union (NEU), which has more than 450,000 members in the country, called for all primary and secondary schools to be closed.

NEU was quoted by the media as saying, “what is right for London is right for the rest of the country.”

The union’s joint general secretary Mary Bousted told the BBC on Saturday that she hoped a closure of all schools would give time for a mass-testing system to be set up.

She suggested that this should be led by public health bodies.

Her initiative came after British Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said on Friday night that all London primary and secondary schools would remain shut on Monday, rather than only those in some boroughs.

This development is coming against the backdrop of high levels of coronavirus infections in the British capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the government’s U-turn policy on London’s primary schools, two days after Mr Williamson said only those in 22 of London’s 32 boroughs would be affected by the closures.

Some London borough leaders wrote to the British government on Friday, asking for official efforts to reverse plans to reopen primary schools in some areas.

Schools in England are due to reopen on Jan. 4 when the new school term begins, but the British government has now decided to delay the school reopening till Jan. 18 amid the rising infection rates.

The British government has said the measure would be reviewed fortnightly and Williamson said he wants school closures to be as “short as possible”.

London and many other parts of England have already been under the highest Tier Four restrictions, which require residents in the areas to stay at home, with limited exemptions.

People are also urged to work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave those areas.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 232 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide with 60 of them in clinical trials in countries, including Germany, China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States, says WHO.

(Xinhua/NAN)