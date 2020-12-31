ADVERTISEMENT

A court in Ankara on Wednesday sentenced 92 defendants, including former generals, to life in prison for attempting to violate constitutional order.

The trial was linked to the 2016 abortive putsch by a faction in the Turkish military.

The trial, focusing on the incidents at land forces headquarters in Ankara, started in 2017 with 132 defendants on trial.

Out of the 92 life sentences given, 12 were aggravated life sentences, state news agency Anadolu reported. Aggravated life sentences are the most severe terms possible in Turkey.

Twenty-eight people were given varying jail sentences, with some facing up to more than 19 years in prison. The charges ranged from attempted murder to membership in an armed terrorist organisation.

The court acquitted nine people of all charges, while trial will continue for three others, Anadolu reported.

Turkey blames U.S-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen for the attempted coup on July 15, 2016 and has jailed thousands over alleged links to the cleric.

Once an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Gulen denies any role in the failed attempt that left more than 250 dead.

Ankara has designated Mr Gulen’s movement, accused of infiltrating key state institutions for decades a terrorist organisation.

Several trials related to the coup are still ongoing in Turkey.

(dpa/NAN)