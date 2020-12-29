ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 115,000 people had been administered the COVID-19 vaccines in Israel over the past 9 days.

The Israeli Ministry of Health, which released the figure on Tuesday, added that the total number of those vaccinated had gone up to over 495,000.

The ministry said that it was part of the progress recorded from Israel’s mass vaccination campaign that began on December 20.

It said that the priority groups that had been getting inoculated include: medical workers, students of medical schools, geriatric medical workers and government officials.

“More than 115,000 citizens were vaccinated yesterday and as of today, around 495,000 people were vaccinated.

“In the nine days since the vaccination campaign started, more people were vaccinated than infected since the epidemic start,” the ministry said in a statement.

In spite of the vaccination campaign being in full swing and a lockdown in effect, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Israel continues to grow.

As of Tuesday, the Israeli toll had reached 408,990 cases, including more than 5,400 cases confirmed over the past days.

(Sputnik/NAN)