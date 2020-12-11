ADVERTISEMENT

The local government in the western Indian state of Rajasthan has ordered a probe into the deaths of nine newborns at a hospital in the span of two days, officials said Friday.

The deaths were reported from the government’s J.K. Lon hospital at Nayapura in Kota district, about 248 km south of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

According to officials, five deaths were reported on Wednesday night, while four were reported on Thursday.

The infants were aged between one and five days.

Families of the new-borns alleged the deaths took place due to medical negligence.

Taking cognisance of the deaths, Rajasthan’s local health minister Raghu Sharma has ordered a probe and sought a report from the principal of the medical college Kota into the nine deaths.

“I have got to know that nine newborn babies have died in Kota’s J.K. Lon hospital and I have sought an immediate report from a medical college principal.

“Directions have been issued to ensure that not a single death should take place due to the negligence of doctors,” Mr Sharma said.

“As per the report that I have received, three babies were brought dead to the hospital, three have died because of the birth-related problems and three deaths have taken place due to choking by entering of milk into lungs of babies or any other reason,” Mr Sharma added.

The health minister has warned of strict action for negligence in the deaths of infants and issued instructions to the hospital administration to take proper care of the babies.

“We will ensure that in future no death should take place due to the negligence of doctors,” he said.

(Xinhua/NAN)