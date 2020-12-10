ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, announced he is facing a federal probe into his taxes, without elaborating further, but insisting he has done nothing wrong.

The younger Biden’s business dealings abroad provided fodder for the Trump campaign this year.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately,” the younger Biden said.

In a brief statement, the president-elect said his son had faced “vicious personal attacks” in recent months.

(dpa/NAN)