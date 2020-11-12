ADVERTISEMENT

A helicopter with a U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, killing seven members of the peacekeeper force, an Israeli source said on Thursday.

Those killed were five Americans, a French national and a Czech national, all of them military service members, the source added.

The MFO office in Israel confirmed there had been a helicopter accident but declined to give further comment pending an investigation.

A statement by the Israeli military said it had offered to send a rescue team to the crash site.

The MFO was installed to monitor the demilitarisation of the Sinai under the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace accord.

According to its website, the MFO has 1,154 military personnel from the U.S. and 12 other countries covering an area of more than 10,000 square kilometres (3,860 square miles) in the Sinai.

Some 452 of the personnel are Americans

(Reuters/NAN)