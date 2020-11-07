ADVERTISEMENT

A former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has congratulated his former running mate, Joe Biden, who was elected the 46th President of the country on Saturday.

Mr Biden, the 47th Vice-President of the country, won the keenly contested election by scoring 273 electoral college votes against the incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214.

The 78-year-old got the victory in his third attempt at the presidency.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Mr Obama said he could not be prouder to congratulate Mr Biden, his running mate, Kamala Harris and their families on the victory.

According to him, despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, “Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

Expressing his confidence in the President-elect, Mr Obama said he is assured that he will do the job with the best interests of every American at heart.

“So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.”

He also appreciated everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign.

“Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.”

“Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can,” he concluded.