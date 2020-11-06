ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent president, Donald Trump, has lost his earlier lead against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in two battleground states.

Mr Trump’s hope of winning the Electoral College votes in critical states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, has further dwindled as Mr Biden overtook the incumbent on Friday afternoon with vote counting still on.

Both Pennsylvania and Georgia account for 20 and 16 electoral votes respectively and a win for Mr Biden in the two states would see him win the election.

With 253 electoral votes and over 70 million popular votes, a win for Mr Biden in Pennsylvania would edge him above the 270 threshold Electoral College votes he needs to be named the 46th president of the country.

Mr Trump had maintained a sizeable lead in both Pennsylvania and Georgia since vote count commenced in both states on Wednesday until Friday afternoon.

As of 5:50 p.m. Nigerian time on Friday, Mr Biden was leading the incumbent with more than 9,000 and 1,500 in Pennsylvania and Georgia respectively, where the number of votes reportedly left to be counted are much below 20,000.

While Mr Biden is also leading in Nevada and Arizona, states that boast of 6 and 11 electoral college votes, Mr Trump is maintaining a considerable lead in North Carolina, another battleground state.

Mr Trump has expressed his intention to challenge the outcome of the election in court and registered his suspicion of fraud in mail ballots, a system that currently put his main opponent in the lead in the battleground states.