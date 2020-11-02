ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese journalists in the United States are facing great uncertainty, with many having their visas renewed for only a few days at a time.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“The political persecution of Chinese journalists in the U.S had to stop immediately, otherwise Beijing would take energetic countermeasures,’’ ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said.

There are currently about 70 Chinese journalists working in the U.S, the Chinese leadership previously threatened to expel U.S journalists working in China if Washington decides not to renew Chinese journalists’ work permits.

The U.S alleges that Chinese reporters are working on behalf of the state.

The country has already expelled 60 Chinese reporters and denied 20 others re-entry after trips home.

In turn, 14 U.S. journalists have been expelled from China.

Beijing claims that Washington is demanding the return of those reporters as a prerequisite for granting work permits to Chinese journalists.

The spat comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between the world’s largest economies that has centred on trade.