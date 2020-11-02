Read Also No Content Available

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters, on Monday, put out a fire in a camp for migrants and refugees on the Greek island of Samos.

Broadcaster Skai reported that there were no injuries, but at least 150 people were left without shelter.

The head of the Greek asylum authority Manos Logotheris said the fire at the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) broke out at 4 am (0200 GMT) adding that it was not immediately clear what caused it.

Logotheris said there are around 4,200 people in and around the camp, which was built for 600.

He said the fire damaged one of the so-called satellite camps, not the official facility.

In August, a fire destroyed the Moria camp on Lesbos, where prosecutors raised arson charges against four Afghan nationals.

The so-called hotspots were built in 2016 to determine between refugees requiring asylum and more general migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Up to then more than 1 million people had arrived from Turkey and continued toward wealthy European countries. (dpa/NAN)