The Tete provincial court in western Mozambique has sentenced two individuals involved in the death of 64 Ethiopian migrants in a container truck in March to nine years in prison.

The national Radio Mozambique reported on Wednesday that the court also acquitted five others due to lack of evidence.

According to the report the two convicted individuals, both sentenced for the crime of “manslaughter,” are the driver of the truck and the guide of the group.

The report said the other five acquitted individuals include two members of the country’s police force PRM.

In March, 64 Ethiopian migrants were found dead and 14 others alive when a container truck was stopped and inspected by the police in Tete province. The cause of death was said to be asphyxiation.

(Xinhua/NAN)