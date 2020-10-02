ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. president, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, have contracted the novel Coronavirus.

Mr Trump broke the news through his verified Twitter handle in the early hours of Friday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Mr Trump tweeted.

The announcement from Mr Trump comes as the campaign heats up for the U.S. presidential election holding in November.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Mr Trump had earlier tweeted that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and would begin the quarantine process after one of his senior advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

Ms. Hicks was with Mr Trump during his first presidential debate against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic candidate in Ohio, on Tuesday.

The number of people who attended the debate was reduced to stall a possible spread of the coronavirus.

President Trump would have to cancel already scheduled campaign events and possibly the two remaining debates, which could adversely affect his chances for re-election for a second term in office.

The U.S. president has had a long controversial relationship with the COVID-19 outbreak.

He made many controversial comments about the nature of the pandemic including cutting off US funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) over alleged inefficiency and collusion with China to conceal the truth about the pandemic.

Mr Trump also made outrageous comments about possible cure, including suggesting injecting disinfectant to clear the virus.

He later doubled down on the claim.

