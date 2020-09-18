ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in person, the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, said.

Mr Meadows added that Trump will address participants of the 75th Session of the UNGA in a televised format.

The current session of the UNGA started on Tuesday and will last until September 30.

The week of the high-level General Debate will be held from September 22 to September 29.

As many as 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will address the session.

In mid-August, Mr Trump told reporters that he was thinking “about going directly to the UN to do the speech.”

The UNGA is one of the six principal organs of the UN, serving as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

