South Korea is expected to mass-produce commercial COVID-19 antibody-based treatment later in September.

The deputy director of the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Kwon Jun-wook, said this on Tuesday.

The country is currently analysing the results of phase 1 clinical trial of the antibody-based treatment, which was approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on July 17, and reviewing the phase 2, Kwon added.

As for blood plasma-based treatment, the health authorities skipped phase one of clinical trials, as the therapy itself is well-known and considered to be safe.

The country will start producing the blood plasma material for the phase 2 trial on Tuesday, while the supply of the substance will be completed in mid-October, Mr Kwon noted.

In total, clinical trials for 14 coronavirus treatments and two vaccines are currently underway in South Korea.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Related