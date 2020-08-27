COVID-19: Merkel backs banning large events until 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel favours a nationwide ban on larger events like concerts, festivals or sporting events until December 31 as the government seeks to fight coronavirus infections, sources told dpa on Thursday.
“Exceptions could be made for regions with very low infection rates if it was clear attendees were exclusively from that region or regions with a similar positive development,” she stated.
She will also advocate a limit to the number of people allowed at private gatherings to 25 or 50 if they are held at public establishments like restaurants.
This is said to be set out in her government’s position paper, ahead of talks between the chancellor and the regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states.
