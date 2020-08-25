Malaysian finance ministers embroiled in new corruption row

Malaysia on map
Malaysia on map

Another row over government corruption allegations broke out in Malaysia on Tuesday, after former Finance Minister Lim Eng demanded incumbent Tengku Abdul Aziz to back up claims that Mr Eng’s administration improperly handled government contracts.

According to Mr Eng, “I dare him to reveal everything so that the Rakyat (Malaysia’s parliament) can evaluate/compare which company succeeded in getting a tender, which crony got it and which minister applied for projects through direct negotiations.”

Mr Abdul Aziz made the allegations on Monday before the parliament, saying that contracts worth 6.61 billion ringgit (or 1.58 billion dollars) were negotiated rather than put up for tender.

He took over as Malaysia’s Finance Minister in March after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition when Mahathir Mohamad quit as Prime Minister.

Mr Eng, who was Mahathir’s Finance minister, has since been charged with corruption over the building of an undersea tunnel from Penang Island to the Malaysian mainland.

The allegations date to his 2008-2012 tenure as Chief Minister of Penang Local Government.

Mr Eng, however, denied the charges, which he said were politically motivated.

The short-lived Pakatan Harapan coalition assumed duty after elections in May 2018 that were fought, in part, over allegations of corruption against another former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, who was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July.

Mr Razak’s allies returned to office after the fall of the Mahathir-led coalition in February.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application