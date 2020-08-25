Two dead, 16 missing in India building collapse

Related News

Two people were reported dead and 16 others feared trapped on Tuesday after a residential building collapsed in Western India, the Police said.

The five-storey building, said to house several families, collapsed in Maharashtra state’s Raigad district on Tuesday.

Police officer Shashikiran Kashid said two people died in the accident and the seven injured people were rescued by the National Disaster Response.

More than 70 people were initially feared trapped, but Raigad Police Chief, Anil Paraskar, said about 60 inhabitants managed to flee just as they felt the tremors when the building began to crumble.

The officials denied media reports that they were rescued.

Meanwhile, the Police revised the figures of 22 injured it released on Monday night.

Police suspect the building had structural defects.

However, a criminal case was filed against the builder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief about the accident and instructed local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the victims.

Building collapses are common in India, usually due to shoddy construction, substandard materials and disregard to regulations.

Many of these accidents occur during the monsoon season.

(dpa/NAN)