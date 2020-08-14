Iranian fuel transferred to other ships for voyage to U.S. – Source

Iran MAP
Iran on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

Iranian fuel cargoes, targeted by a U.S. warrant for seizure, were transferred to other ships for transporting to U.S. waters, a U.S. government source has said.

A U.S. judge issued a warrant to seize Iranian gasoline cargoes on four tankers in July after U.S. prosecutors filed a lawsuit.

The warrant for seizure only covered the cargoes, not the vessels.

Iran had planned to transport the gasoline to Venezuela.

Washington has imposed sanctions on oil exports from both Iran and Venezuela to deprive the governments of both countries of their main source of revenue.

The owners of the four vessels that were carrying the cargoes agreed to the transfers, the source said. (Reuters/NAN)

