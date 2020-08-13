China finds coronavirus traces on imported chicken wings from Brazil

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Authorities in southern China said on Thursday that they had found traces of the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil.

The surface of a sample of the imported chicken wings tested positive for the virus, the city of Shenzhen said in a statement on WeChat.

The city’s Epidemic Prevention and Control Office organised nucleic acid testing for everyone who may have been exposed to the products, authorities said, adding that the results came back negative.

China, in recent months, started screening all meat and seafood containers coming into major ports.

Screening efforts intensified after a coronavirus outbreak in Beijing in June was linked to the city’s Xinfadi wholesale food market.

The first coronavirus outbreak in December was linked to the Huanan seafood market in the central city of Wuhan.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application