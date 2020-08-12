Talks underway to form new government in Lebanon

Lebanon on map

Intensive talks are underway among the various political parties in Lebanon to try to form a new government that will quickly contain public anger after the massive Beirut port blast, political sources said on Wednesday.

“All efforts are being exerted to name a new premier and form a government before September 1, when French President Emmanuel Macron is due to return to the country for political talks,’’ the sources told dpa.

Mr Macron visited Beirut on August 6, two days after the port blast.

He met with the Lebanese leaders and toured the devastated areas.

Hassan Diab resigned as prime minister on Monday amid protests over the blast that killed 165 people and wounded 6,000 others.

“The new premier must be able to form an emergency government to contain the anger of the people. That is why he needs to be from outside the current Lebanese ruling class,’’ a Lebanese lawmaker, who requested anonymity, told dpa.

According to the lawmaker, he needs to restore trust to the Lebanese people.

Political observers believe that Lebanon is under heavy pressure from the international community to name a premier.

Leaders have struggled to map a way out of the country’s worst economic crisis since the civil war that raged there between 1975 and 1990.

The Lebanese parliament is due to meet on Thursday to discuss the aftermath of the blast and ways to avoid the country entering a political vacuum.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application