COVID-19: Australia records deadliest day of pandemic

Related News

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria has experienced another record-breaking daily increase in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, making it the country’s deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state recorded 725 new virus cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths, including a man, aged 30 years, Australia’s youngest coronavirus victim, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

Both figures mark the worst day of the pandemic for the state, as well as nationally, since the pandemic started.

The death toll from the virus in Victoria is now 162, while it is 247 nationally.

Most of the new cases and deaths overnight were in Victoria’s capital city, Melbourne.

For more than a month, Victoria has consistently recorded triple-digit daily case numbers amid a second wave that broke out in Melbourne in late June.

The state’s previous record was 723 new cases on July 30.

Earlier this week, Mr Andrews declared a state of disaster and imposed tough new restrictions on Melbourne, including a night-time curfew and closing businesses, retail shops and manufacturing.

Mr Andrews said, on Wednesday, that essential workers will be required to show they have a permit to leave their homes if asked by the Police from Thursday onwards.

While healthcare workers and police officers can use their official identification, all others have to apply for the permit online.

Restrictions, which are in place until September 13, also prohibit residents from travelling more than five kilometres from their home to go grocery shopping or exercise.

All recreational activities and weddings have been banned and face masks are mandatory.

(dpa/NAN)