Iran reports 200 coronavirus deaths in one day

coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

Iran has reported 200 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Over the same period, the country reported 2,600 new infections, driving the total number of cases to 245,688, with 11,931 deaths.

The Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, who likened the virus to a “bomb”, said “If we continue like this, we will be knocked out.”

Mr Namaki said many Iranians had abandoned the COVID-19 hygiene rules, noting that in spite of the ministry’s efforts toward educating the people on safety measures, the country suffered severe setbacks “and is confronted with new wave of infections.”

After an initial decrease in case numbers in mid-May, Iran loosened measures to prevent the spread of the virus and opened up the economy, which experts suspected was the cause of the dramatic increase in infections as people did not take the hygiene rules seriously.

Meanwhile, wearing a mask in public places became mandatory this week, though many Iranians were not complying with the rule.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application