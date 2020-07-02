Italy: More than 500,000 jobs lost to coronavirus

Sergio Mattarella
Sergio Mattarella

The Italian National Statistics Office, Istat, on Thursday showed more than half a million jobs had been lost in Italy since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to Istat, in May, the number of people in employment fell to 22.8 million, the lowest figure in nearly four years and down by 538,000 compared to February.

The novel coronavirus pandemic struck Italy in the second half of February.

To date, the country has reported nearly 241,000 infections and almost 35,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Istat also said the May unemployment rate stood at 7.8 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent in April.

The figure is relatively low, partly because of a major drop in the number of people actively looking for jobs, “inactives” who are excluded from job-seekers’ statistics.

“The ranks of the “inactives” have risen by almost 900,000 between February and May, to 14.289 million,” Istat said.

However, unemployment figures were also less dramatic than what could be expected because people temporarily out of work, but covered by state-funded furlough schemes, were also not counted.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application